Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $44.50 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00059801 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00037179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001192 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,633,415,341 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,633,415,341.075886 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06487022 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $27,418,014.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.