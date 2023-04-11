HighTower Trust Company N.A. Buys 1,224 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.95.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.73. The stock had a trading volume of 515,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,419. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.