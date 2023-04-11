HighTower Trust Company N.A. Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.33. 792,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,658 shares of company stock worth $3,471,715. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

