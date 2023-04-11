HighTower Trust Company N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.2% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.05. The company had a trading volume of 793,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.84 and a 200-day moving average of $171.16. The company has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

