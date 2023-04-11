HighTower Trust Company N.A. Sells 2,557 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after buying an additional 366,695 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after buying an additional 476,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AbbVie by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,952,000 after acquiring an additional 631,064 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Price Performance

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.41. 646,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,132,638. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.10. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The company has a market cap of $286.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

