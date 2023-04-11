Hop Protocol (HOP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $10.27 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $814,144.71 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

