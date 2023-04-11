Hudock Inc. Sells 208 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $9,711,000. Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 163,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $43,155,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $285.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,043. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.55 and a 200-day moving average of $265.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $285.54. The stock has a market cap of $208.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

