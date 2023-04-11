Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,781 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.5% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after purchasing an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $865,641,000 after buying an additional 442,513 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $484,528,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after buying an additional 235,690 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.62. 2,299,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,191,371. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

