Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 731,069 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. 972,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,243. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.