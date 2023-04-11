Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,239 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,239 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,449,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after buying an additional 1,731,169 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,594,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Illumina by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Illumina by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $239,235,000 after buying an additional 53,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $228.21. The stock had a trading volume of 281,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,652. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $356.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.