Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.2 %

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.14. 404,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,286. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WRB. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.45.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

