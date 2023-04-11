Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 39 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 892 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,724. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The company has a market capitalization of $170.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

