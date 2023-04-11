Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 436 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,337. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.