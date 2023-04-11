ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of IBN opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 22.23%. Analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBN. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 41,771.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 58,357,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,277,443,000 after acquiring an additional 58,218,020 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $282,778,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,195,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,606,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 139.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,242,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710,015 shares during the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

