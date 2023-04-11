ICON 24-Hour Volume Hits $27.88 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $297.24 million and approximately $27.88 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 954,105,880 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 953,944,499.5623214 with 953,944,518.2847414 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.31453235 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $43,064,921.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

