ICON Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $283.44 million and approximately $26.95 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 954,140,058 coins and its circulating supply is 954,139,993 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 953,944,499.5623214 with 953,944,518.2847414 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.31453235 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $43,064,921.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

