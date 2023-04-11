iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Shares Down 0.5%

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 305 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 310 ($3.84). Approximately 2,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 37,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 311.50 ($3.86).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 367.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 420.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £589.40 million, a PE ratio of 885.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.43.

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

