Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Trading Down 1.9 %

IMVT opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.96. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Insider Activity

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 993,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $187,987.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $1,356,505 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.