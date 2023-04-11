Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Echo45 Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 10.4% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,095 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,274,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,800,574. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

