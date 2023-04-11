IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $608.06 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

