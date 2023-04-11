iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $67.12. 5,393,625 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

