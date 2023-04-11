iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Raised by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,858 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.