iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock opened at $118.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

