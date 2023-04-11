Jessup Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,542,298. The company has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.58. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

