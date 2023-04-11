Jessup Wealth Management Inc Buys New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.4% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $580.61. The company had a trading volume of 198,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,617. The business’s 50-day moving average is $561.30 and its 200-day moving average is $546.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $223.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

