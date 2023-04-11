Jessup Wealth Management Inc Takes $4.23 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,195,000 after acquiring an additional 119,602 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,659,000 after acquiring an additional 260,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IWM stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.62. 6,512,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,223,502. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $204.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.