JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGIGet Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:JAGI opened at GBX 367.28 ($4.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £346.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 374.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 359.31. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 294.50 ($3.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 404.90 ($5.01).

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

