Kerry Group plc (KRYAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.77 on May 22nd

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.7691 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Kerry Group Price Performance

Kerry Group stock opened at $101.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.66. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $83.24 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kerry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

