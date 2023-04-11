Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $70.10

Shares of Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.10 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 70.10 ($0.87), with a volume of 861029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.10 ($0.91).

Kin and Carta Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 188.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.73 million, a PE ratio of -562.31 and a beta of 1.46.

About Kin and Carta

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, financial services, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, retail, and healthcare sectors.

