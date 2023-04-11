KlayUniverse (KUT) Price Reaches $0.0940 on Top Exchanges

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $3,357.35 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded up 62% against the dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0940 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.08783214 USD and is down -6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,969.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

