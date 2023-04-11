LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.14.

LCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $107.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $139.89.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,138,000 after acquiring an additional 114,145 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

