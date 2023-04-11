Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

LEVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 4.0 %

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

