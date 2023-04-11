Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a hold rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.36 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73,341.00% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 705.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,672,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 720,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 114,715 shares in the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.