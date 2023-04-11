Local Bounti (LOCL) and Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Local Bounti to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Local Bounti and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 Local Bounti Competitors 98 170 488 23 2.56

Valuation and Earnings

Local Bounti presently has a consensus price target of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 393.08%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 56.87%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Local Bounti and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million -$111.07 million -0.45 Local Bounti Competitors $1.63 billion $21.77 million -0.39

Local Bounti’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -570.35% -97.51% -51.03% Local Bounti Competitors -339.13% -25.67% -16.18%

Volatility & Risk

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti’s competitors have a beta of -24.13, indicating that their average share price is 2,513% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Local Bounti competitors beat Local Bounti on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

