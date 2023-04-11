Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Lockheed Martin worth $208,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3 %

LMT opened at $496.75 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.92 and a 200-day moving average of $465.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

