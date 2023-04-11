LogiTron Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (LTR)

LogiTron (LTR) traded 47.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. LogiTron has a total market capitalization of $601.92 million and $125.09 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LogiTron has traded down 71.9% against the US dollar. One LogiTron token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001135 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.
LogiTron Profile
LogiTron was first traded on March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here. LogiTron’s official website is logitron.io.
Buying and Selling LogiTron
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogiTron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LogiTron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LogiTron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for LogiTron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LogiTron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.