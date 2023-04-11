LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.46. 1,724,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

