Mackay Shields LLC Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.43. 1,003,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,465. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.36. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

