Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Down 3.7%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $235.73 and last traded at $236.36. Approximately 130,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 401,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.12.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

