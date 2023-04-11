Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Magna International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.25.

NYSE:MGA opened at $52.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $68.92.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Magna International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Magna International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

