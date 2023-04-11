MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

MMD opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $433,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investments in the municipal bond market. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from regular U.S. Federal income taxes. The fund offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, an opportunistic investment approach through active management, and a defined term that seeks to provide the net asset value upon termination to shareholders.

