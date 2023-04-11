Manchester United Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 42,926 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 268% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,676 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Manchester United by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 216,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.69. 1,280,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,998. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $27.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

