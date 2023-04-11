Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.99

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 36907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

