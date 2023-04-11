MetisDAO Price Tops $30.16 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $30.16 or 0.00099834 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $134.25 million and $5.96 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00029081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018352 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003266 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,212.04 or 0.99990989 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

