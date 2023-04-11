MetisDAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.97 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $133.64 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $30.03 or 0.00099323 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 30.42284321 USD and is up 10.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $5,866,846.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

