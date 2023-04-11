Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 391.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

ARQT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.41. 37,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.37. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $758.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $102,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $102,085.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,573 shares of company stock worth $617,265 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

