Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Shares Up 7.1%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. 549,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 570,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Mobiquity Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobiquity Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobiquity Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

