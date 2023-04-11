Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366,695 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after purchasing an additional 476,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AbbVie by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,952,000 after buying an additional 631,064 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.29.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $161.56 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $285.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

