Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

Insider Activity

Walmart Price Performance

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $150.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $405.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day moving average is $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

