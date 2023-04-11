Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schiavi & Co LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 1,308,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 67,386 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MFUS opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $123.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.92.

About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

